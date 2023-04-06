ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that it has formed a service partnership with Argento Lux to focus on servicing customers and developing business in Texas, the largest oil and gas producing state in the United States.

"Laser Photonics is excited to partner with Argento Lux as we continue to expand access to our state-of-the-art CleanTech laser blasting systems," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "Focusing our efforts on enabling services providers to use our systems helps seed the market and introduce our technology to new potential clients. Additionally, the state of Texas presents us with a great opportunity to sell more systems, and we look forward to adding additional regional partners as the year progresses."

Laser Photonics continues to expand into critical regions and verticals with this announcement. Through this partnership, the two entities will provide demonstrations, equipment selling and laser cleaning services. Argento Lux will use a CleanTech 2000-CTH JobSite, which provides a dynamic, cost-effective, time-efficient and adaptable product that will enable Argento Lux to service a wide array of clientele and industries.

Tyrel Denver, owner of Argento Lux, added, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Laser Photonics, a leader in laser manufacturing and research with cutting-edge proprietary technology. This collaboration allows us to leverage our expertise in mobile laser ablation services with Laser Photonics' exceptional laser technology, providing our clients with unmatched precision and efficiency. Together, we are excited to push the boundaries of what is possible and lead the way in the laser industry. Our shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction will undoubtedly bring success to both companies and revolutionize the industry as a whole. As we say here in Texas, 'Git Er Dun.'"

Recent developments have seen companies like Tesla, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle and other big-name brands moving to Texas. This trend of large manufacturers moving to the state and the fact that Texas holds the country's largest oil and gas industries translate to it being an ideal market for LPC technology. Laser Photonics continues to position itself as the go-to provider of high-quality laser blasting technology as an increasing number of manufacturers and industry professionals adopt laser technology. By partnering with members worldwide, LPC continues to work with its partners to bring its services and technology to critical markets around the world.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and finishing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems or information on our Service Partner Network, please visit: https://www.laserphotonics.com/spn or contact our sales department at [email protected].

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

