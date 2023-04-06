Premier Health today announced it will enter a long-term partnership with agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, accelerating the health system’s transition to a full-risk, value-based care model for its senior patients. Through the partnership, Premier Health aims to enhance outcomes and the experience for patients and providers under this new care model beginning in 2024.

“At Premier Health, we know that we have a far greater impact when we partner with organizations that share our commitment to providing high quality, cost-competitive health care,” said Michael Riordan, president and chief executive officer, Premier Health. “I am confident that our partnership with agilon health will support Premier Health’s mission to improve the health of our communities and will arm our primary care physicians with a new model of care to better serve senior patients across Southwest Ohio.”

Premier Health is one of Ohio’s largest private, nonprofit, comprehensive health care systems, with more than 100 locations across seven counties. Comprised of acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, physician practices, long-term care, and home health services, the health system offers a coordinated approach to the delivery of regional health care and is driven by the vision to inspire better health.

“Our newly formed partnership with Premier Health underscores our collective commitment to improving patient outcomes and the health of our communities,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. “Through our proven partnership model, agilon looks forward to accelerating Premier Health’s transition to a Total Care Model for their Medicare Advantage patients and primary care providers.”

agilon is accelerating at scale the transition to a value-based, Total Care Model for senior patients that improves outcomes and lowers costs. Today, agilon partners with leading community-based physician groups across Ohio including Central Ohio Primary Care, Community Health Care, Physicians Group of Southeastern Ohio, Pioneer Physicians Inc, PriMed Physicians, The Toledo Clinic, and Wood County Hospital. Premier Health will join agilon’s 2024 class of new partner organizations, adding to agilon’s growing network that now includes more than 2,700 primary care physicians committed to the delivery of a value-based, Total Care Model in their communities.

Based in Dayton, Ohio, Premier Health (www.premierhealth.com) has a mission to improve the health of the communities it serves. Home to one of the nation’s 15 largest hospitals, the region’s only adult Level I trauma center and the largest locally based clinical laboratory, Premier Health continues to build upon a more than 130-year legacy of providing clinical excellence and compassionate care to friends and neighbors across Southwest Ohio. The health system offers award-winning care at five hospital sites: Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with additional inpatient sites at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville and Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood; Atrium Medical Center in Middletown; and Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County. In addition, Premier Health provides a comprehensive range of care choices at its seven emergency departments, eight Urgent Care locations, and more than 130 outpatient locations and affiliated primary care and specialty physician offices, as well as home health, mental health, and substance abuse services.

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 2,700+ PCPs that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 30+ diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

