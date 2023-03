Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy+efficiency and renewable+energy, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, May 1, 2023. The earnings press release will be available on the “Investor+Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT the same day.

In conjunction with its earnings conference call and press release, the Company will provide supplemental information concerning the financial results. The supplemental information on a Current Report on Form 8-K will be posted to the “Investor+Relations” section of the Company's website.

Participants may access the earnings conference call by pre-registering here at least fifteen minutes in advance. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will also be available over the Internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the “Investor+Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

