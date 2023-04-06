BOSTON, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( SNSE), an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that John Celebi, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel titled ‘Novel Approaches in Immunotherapy’ at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium on Monday, April 3rd at 10.00 a.m. ET.



About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( SNSE) is an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditional binding monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4), as well as SNS-103, also a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com , and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn .

