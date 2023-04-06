GUANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) ( LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, announced today that its global social networking platform TIYA App (“TIYA”) has unveiled a new version of its MY AI FRIEND chatbot to further enrich the app’s online companionship experience.



The upgraded MY AI FRIEND chatbot is designed for users to create their own online friend, providing a more personalized chatting experience through friendly and engaging in-app conversation. Users can individualize the chatbot – such as its name, gender and skin tone – through customization features.

Using the user’s chosen MY AI FRIEND attributes and visual style, TIYA applies AI generated content (AIGC) technology to produce a unique image for the online companion. MY AI FRIEND is also equipped with social functions that span TIYA’s other interactive features – such as allowing users to share their mood, play games, and explore interest recommendations – more easily.

Previously dubbed “TIYA Bot,” MY AI FRIEND is powered by OpenAI’s large language model (LLM). It aims to provide each user with an even richer and more diverse conversational experience through a more intelligent, interesting and personalized online companion.

Moving forward, TIYA will leverage LIZHI’s experience in the social audio field to continue optimizing, training and fine-tuning the social platform’s features, and expand the possible usage scenarios for emotionally rich and fun AI chatbot interactions. For example, TIYA plans to further enhance MY AI FRIEND by adding voice functions utilizing LIZHI’s voice AI technologies such as Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) – providing users with even more innovative online companion experiences.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

