LTX Enhances Data-Driven Corporate Bond Trading Capabilities with AWS

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023

AI-powered digital trading platform from Broadridge supports smarter trading decisions for buy-side investors and dealers

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTX, a subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), has completed a successful migration of its corporate bond e-trading platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS). With the completed migration, LTX can leverage the security and scale of AWS cloud services and better optimize its data science processes, enabling clients to make more informed corporate bond trading decisions based on transparency and real-time insights.

"By moving its trading platform and critical business applications to AWS, LTX can bring even more intelligence and improved functionality for corporate bond traders in an environment where security and resiliency are the highest priority," said Scott Mullins, Managing Director, Worldwide Financial Services at AWS. "As LTX and AWS continue working together, we will modernize e-trading technology while providing increased privacy, agility and scalability for LTX clients."

LTX can now take advantage of improved machine learning monitoring and scalability, using the vast quantities of LTX platform data to securely create more robust datasets. The migration will allow LTX to provide more advanced analysis of its Liquidity Cloud®, the LTX network of anonymous real-time buy- and sell-side indications of interest. LTX will enhance its pricing, dealer selection, client recommendation, and similar bonds functionalities, better helping buy-side investors and dealers to make smarter trading decisions.

"LTX is committed to offering innovative e-trading technology that facilitates transparency and liquidity discovery," said Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX. "By migrating to AWS, LTX can leverage the scalability of the cloud to continue to deliver enhanced data and execution capabilities to our clients."

Information security is a paramount concern for LTX. Broadridge is one of a select group of US companies that are ISO 27001 certified and CSA STAR Level 2 Certified (Cloud Security Alliance Security Trust Assurance and Risk).

The completed e-trading platform migration comes as the corporate bond trading landscape continues to evolve. Data and information security remain a critical priority for LTX and other firms, amidst recent volatile market conditions. In fact, according to Broadridge's 2023 Digital Transformation Survey, on average, firms plan to boost their spending on next-gen tech such as AI by more than 20% in the next two years, with a particular focus on cybersecurity.

To date, more than 30 dealers and more than 75 asset managers have joined the LTX platform, representing a significant liquidity pool. LTX has attracted many of the world's leading asset managers and dealers, with over $7 billon in initiated firm orders and an average daily volume of over $25 billion in the Liquidity Cloud in Q1 2023.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About LTX

LTX is Broadridge's electronic trading platform that enables corporate bond market participants to trade smarter, combining powerful, patented artificial intelligence with a next-gen, patented e-trading protocol to improve liquidity, efficiency, and execution.

For more information about LTX, please visit www.ltxtrading.com.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:
Edings Thibault
Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge
[email protected]

Media:
Tina Wadhwa
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Broadridge_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY54775&sd=2023-03-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ltx-enhances-data-driven-corporate-bond-trading-capabilities-with-aws-301785118.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY54775&Transmission_Id=202303300730PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY54775&DateId=20230330
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.