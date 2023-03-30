PR Newswire

Global solutions provider will streamline ticketing and onsite sales at Long Island's premier family fun amusement park

Orlando, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announced a five-year partnership with Adventureland Amusement Park – Long Island's leading family fun amusement park. Through this long-term agreement, Adventureland will leverage the award-winning accesso Passport® eCommerce ticketing suite to deepen guest connection and boost pre-visit sales, as well as the accesso SiriuswareSM point-of-sale ticketing platform to streamline onsite transactions.

Established in 1962 and welcoming more than 400,000 guests on average each year, Adventureland is a family-owned and -operated amusement park located 30 minutes east of New York City. Featuring more than 30 exciting rides and attractions, the beloved park offers family fun for guests of all ages. Now open for the 2023 season, Adventureland is harnessing the power of accesso technology to deliver even greater value for ticket and season passholders, unlock faster guest entry at the gate and, ultimately, uphold its reputation as Long Island's family-favorite amusement park.

"We're thrilled to welcome the 2023 season with Accesso's technology guiding a well-ordered ticketing process that delivers an exceptional experience – from ticket purchase to park entry – for our valued guests," said Jeanine Gentile, Manager at Adventureland Amusement Park. "As the attractions industry continues to make its comeback, we couldn't be happier to have Accesso's help in facilitating growth."

With support of the fully hosted, mobile-first accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite, Adventureland is empowered to deliver an easy-to-use eCommerce experience for guests, on any device. By strategically embedding up-sell, cross-sell and quick-sell opportunities to guide guests along the purchasing journey, accesso Passport allows operators to easily enhance the value of each guest purchase. To support on-site transactions, Adventureland is leveraging the accesso Siriusware point-of-sale ticketing solution, which serves as an all-in-one solution for every point-of-sale need across an attraction or venue. The solution provides operators a complete view of their guests' purchasing behavior – including merchandise purchases, food & beverage orders, and more – all on one platform, eliminating the need for separate systems and databases.

"The right technology is critical to promoting memorable experiences for park visitors," said Steve Brown, CEO at accesso. "We're excited to partner with Adventureland to streamline and enhance its eCommerce and in-person ticketing systems, creating exceptional guest experiences in the process."

Adventureland joins accesso's roster of leading theme parks and attraction companies in various markets worldwide, including Merlin Entertainments, Six Flags, Cedar Fair, Washington State Fair, Hard Rock Tulsa, Jay Peak, Lincoln Center, Nashville Zoo, Mammoth Mountain, and more.

About accesso Technology Group PLC

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 29 countries, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management technology.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE accesso Technology Group