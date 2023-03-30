Forbes names CGI one of the Best Management Consulting Firms in the United States

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., March 30, 2023

FAIRFAX, Va., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced its selection by Forbes as one of the Best Management Consulting Firms in the United States for 2023. More than 5,500 clients, spanning 21 industries around the U.S. and the world, rely on CGI's comprehensive, scalable and sustainable IT and business consulting services that are informed globally and delivered locally. CGI was previously named to the Forbes America's Best list in 2021 and 2022.

"Across 21 global industries, we know the business and technology behind mission-critical parts of major enterprises, and this is just one of the reasons why clients continue to turn to CGI for their most complex, strategic and high-visibility initiatives," said Tim Hurlebaus, CGI's President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations. "This recognition by Forbes acknowledges that CGI is a trusted, proven and innovative partner in the U.S. for large government agencies and commercial enterprises with long-term goals for innovation, transformation and enhanced customer and citizen services."

As the demand for management consulting services continues to grow, CGI is proud to provide actionable counsel to drive business transformation. As trusted advisors, CGI's business consulting experts work closely with clients, helping them transform and create a path for future growth and sustainable value.

"In an environment defined by accelerated change, clients today face increasing financial pressure, growing IT complexity and rising citizen expectations," said Pierre-Dominique Martin, Senior Vice-President of Global Business and Strategic IT Consulting at CGI. "For government and commercial leaders driving transformative experiences for their communities, stakeholders and constituencies, CGI brings more than 45 years of experience, stability and innovation to deliver meaningful digital transformation."

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Stock Market Symbols
GIB (NYSE)
GIB.A (TSX)
www.cgi.com/newsroom

favicon.png?sn=PH56032&sd=2023-03-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-names-cgi-one-of-the-best-management-consulting-firms-in-the-united-states-301784690.html

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH56032&Transmission_Id=202303300800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH56032&DateId=20230330
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.