Jazz Pharmaceuticals Expands Support of the American Heart Association to Raise Awareness of the Link Between Sleep Disorders and Heart Health

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023

Support to include dedicated educational website, science advisory panel, patient video series and strategic alliance across sleep patient advocacy organizations

Research shows that sleep disorders are associated with increased risks of cardiovascular comorbidities, including those with narcolepsy being two- to three-times more likely to have a stroke or heart attack than people without narcolepsy

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced an expansion of its support of the American Heart Association (Association) to provide the sleep disorder community an in-depth understanding of the cardiovascular risks associated with these debilitating disorders. Through this initiative, the Association aims to help people living with sleep disorders determine when professional help may be appropriate and healthcare professionals recognize ways to improve heart health for the patients they treat.

An estimated 50 million to 70 million American adults have a chronic, or ongoing, sleep disorder.1 Studies have shown that poor sleep quality and duration can be associated with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, stroke and heart attacks.2

"With more than two decades of scientific research in complex and difficult-to-treat neurological conditions, we have long been at the forefront of providing therapies and support for patients living with rare and debilitating sleep disorders," said Kelvin Tan, MB BCh, MRCPCH, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "Based on our deep expertise in sleep disorders, we are keenly aware of their devastating impact on those diagnosed with these conditions. This is why we are committed to pioneering innovative treatment options for sleep disorders with the possibility to transform the lives of patients and their families."

Because sleep quality and duration are now considered an essential component for heart and brain health, the American Heart Association recently added sleep to its checklist for measuring cardiovascular health, evolving Life's Simple 7™ cardiovascular health score into Life's Essential 8™.

"Research continues to demonstrate that people with sleep disorders like narcolepsy may face even greater risk for heart disease and stroke than the general population," said Mitch Elkind, M.D., M.S., FAHA, FAAN, chief clinical science officer at the American Heart Association. "As the scientific community continues to explore this important topic, it's critical that people with sleep disorders and those who care for them recognize the connection and optimally manage the cardiovascular complications."

Through this support, the American Heart Association will develop education for both patients and healthcare providers on the impact of sleep disorders on heart and brain health, as well as strategies for lowering the cardiovascular risks associated with sleep disorders. The Association will also convene a science advisory panel of healthcare providers, produce a series of patient videos and form an alliance of multiple sleep-focused advocacy organizations to develop a resource toolkit to expand the reach of the campaign's education.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases—often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
[email protected]
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
[email protected]
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

References:

1. What Are Sleep Deprivation and Deficiency? National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/sleep-deprivation. Accessed February 2023.
2. Sleep plays an important role in heart health. American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/sleep-disorders/sleep-and-heart-health. Published June 9, 2021. Accessed March 2023.

Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF54732&sd=2023-03-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-expands-support-of-the-american-heart-association-to-raise-awareness-of-the-link-between-sleep-disorders-and-heart-health-301785799.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF54732&Transmission_Id=202303300744PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF54732&DateId=20230330
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.