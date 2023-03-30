General Motors Names Ascent a 2022 Supplier of the Year

40 minutes ago
BELLEVILLE, Mich., March 30, 2023

This is the ninth time Ascent has received this award

BELLEVILLE, Mich., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors recognized Ascent, a leading global logistics company, as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 31st annual Supplier of the Year event in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this week.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This is the ninth time Ascent has received the award.

"We are honored to once again receive this recognition from our long-term customer, GM. To be recognized in this environment is even more meaningful given the global supply chain disruptions and truly underscores the capabilities of the Ascent team," said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board at Ascent.

"It's always an honor to have our work recognized by a customer, but considering the dynamic market in 2022, it is even more rewarding to know that our team's unyielding commitment to customer-centric service has allowed us to rise above that fray and deliver excellence for GM," said Tom Breen, Vice President, Strategic Sales for Ascent. "This is a terrific achievement, and we look forward to continuing to exceed expectations for GM for many years to come," added Tony Facciolla, Advisor to Ascent's Executive Chairman.

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

Each year, GM's Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About Ascent

Ascent solves supply chain challenges for thousands of customers worldwide. Ascent is a recognized supplier of the year for multiple Fortune 500 companies as well as a partner to thousands of small and medium-sized businesses. Ranked among the Top 100 Global 3PLs by Inbound Logistics as well as the Top 40 3PLs and Top 20 Freight Brokerages in North America by Transport Topics, Ascent's #1 market share in the North American ground and air expedite market has provided it the foundation to become the preferred logistics provider to a marquee portfolio of the world's largest and most sophisticated corporations. Ascent's offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, air charter, specialized, brokerage, managed transportation and expedite solutions. The company moves over 430,000 shipments annually through its competitive PEAK freight marketplace. For more information about the company, please visit Ascent's website: www.ascentlogistics.com.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

