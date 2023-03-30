Zhongchao Inc. Announces Launch of Health Education Intelligent Content Production Platform

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2023

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with cancer and other major diseases, today announced the launch of "E-Class," medical education intelligent content production platform developed by Zhongchao Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Zhongchao Shanghai"), of which Zhongchao consolidates the operations and financial results through a series of contractual arrangements.

In 2022, the "Guidance on Establishing and Improving the Health Education Knowledge Dissemination Mechanism for All Media" was issued by National Health Commission in China, which proposed the need to "promote the improvement of health education knowledge quality and increase the supply of high-quality health education knowledge." Although doctors are the primary force in public health education, their general participation in China remains relatively low. According to "2022 China Doctor Insight Report," 40% of doctors in China have provided public health education. The low participation rate is primarily contributed to the difficulty and time-consuming nature of content creation. As there is a significant demand for health education, a systematic platform for producing, creating, and disseminating high-quality patient education content could encourage more doctors to engage in health education.

The "E-Class" platform aims at enhancing the efficiency in creating health education courses, promoting doctors' health education capabilities, and meeting patients' demands for medical and health knowledge and information. "E-Class" self-service course recording platform features integrated media production and distribution capabilities with various efficient video processing functions, including but not limited to, easy video editing, subtitle addition and special effects. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence technology to continuously assist in generating common health knowledges and template libraries and construct a rapid production and distribution system of high-value health education content. Doctors are able to effectively produce health education content during their fragmented time and enhance their health education capabilities. Ultimately, such platform could build up a channel for knowledge sharing from doctors to patients.

According to the National Health Commission, by the end of 2021, there were approximately 4.28 million doctors in China. We believe that the launch of Zhongchao Shanghai's "E-Class" intelligent health education content production platform could help doctors with limited available time create more health education content for the public and patients. Zhongchao expects that this platform could gradually become a new engine to prompt the production of health education content in China.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Zhongchao Inc. is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It consolidates the financial results of a variable interest entity, Zhongchao Medical Technology (Shanghai) Limited, and its subsidiaries (the "PRC operating entities") through a series of contractual arrangements. Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases. The PRC operating entities provide online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under their "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offer patient management services in the professional field of tumor and rare diseases through Zhongxin, offer internet healthcare services through Zhixun Internet Hospital, and pharmaceutical services through Xinjiang Medical and operate an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company: Pei Xu, CFO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 13901629242

Investor Relations: Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 718-213-7386

favicon.png?sn=CN56856&sd=2023-03-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhongchao-inc-announces-launch-of-health-education-intelligent-content-production-platform-301785319.html

SOURCE Zhongchao Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN56856&Transmission_Id=202303300800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN56856&DateId=20230330
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.