LOS ANGELES and OULU, Finland, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), the premier independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast audiences, today announced an agreement with Valossa Labs OY as its video Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology partner and vendor for its flagship streaming service Cineverse.

This partnership enhances the user experience for Cineverse by utilizing Valossa's human-level cognitive automation systems. Valossa Autopreview™ is a fully automated promotion engine that creates a more dynamic content experience and drives deeper viewer engagement across Cineverse's library of over 20,000 video titles, among the largest free streaming libraries currently available.

Valossa's video automation product Autopreview™ detects and interprets deep audio-visual content on a frame-by-frame basis in order to create frame-accurate contextual metadata tags and generate professional-grade video previews automatically for the films and television series offered on Cineverse. The benefits of this technology are immense from a content programming, content discovery and targeted advertising perspective.

"As we continue to increase the size of our content offering on Cineverse, the need to refine and improve content discovery becomes more paramount to our goal of becoming the 'Spotify of Independent Film,'" stated Tony Huidor, Cinedigm's Chief Technology & Product Officer. "By design, one of the many competitive advantages that our Matchpoint platform offers us is the ability to leverage innovative third-party technologies and integrate with cutting-edge technology providers, like Valossa, to continually innovate and raise the bar on what users expect of their streaming services".

"We are proud to deliver our cutting-edge AI technology to Cinedigm, the premier independent streaming company in the US," noted Mika Rautiainen, CEO of Valossa Labs OY. "This partnership is a testament to our pursuit of delivering next-generation media solutions that help companies monetise their titles across global markets by leveraging recent advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence," Rautiainen added.

"Years of development with VALOSSA AI™ contextual intelligence stack has brought us to a level where computer systems can both interpret and repurpose video assets and help distributors to more effectively reach the right audiences in online environments. Our AI-assisted video solutions are establishing a new standard across the entertainment industry with a fast-growing number of international customers," says Rautiainen.

About Cinedigm

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. As a leader in the streaming industry, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

About Cineverse

Cineverse is your ticket to a world of entertainment delights, thrilling filmmaker discoveries, and more. In a world where algorithms steer viewers towards the predictable, Cineverse will buck that trend with a focus not only on passionate curation but also by leveraging Cinedigm's Matchpoint technology to provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers. From artfully entertaining American indies to the boldest in global film and television, emerging voices, and non-fiction storytelling, Cineverse's library of world-class, on-demand content, and lineup of free linear channels, will reward the curious and adventurous.

About VALOSSA LABS OY

VALOSSA, a high-technology Finnish company founded in 2015, provides unparalleled video recognition and content intelligence products to capture new value of growing video volumes and monetize video content safely and at scale. VALOSSA AI™ is a world-leading video artificial intelligence framework that enables a completely new generation of applications for video content analytics, logging, profiling and discovery. It understands video like a human and takes care of repetitive cognitive tasks to meet the demands of rapidly growing video consumption.

