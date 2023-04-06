Sidus Space to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and space-based data collection combined with space and defense mission critical hardware manufacturing will participate in upcoming investor-focused events.

EF Hutton Inaugural Global Investment Conference, New York, NY – Founder and CEO, Carol Craig, will be available for 1x1 meetings on May 10, 2023. More information, as well as registration for the conference, can be found here.

Taglich Brothers 19th Annual Investment Conference, New York, NY - Founder and CEO, Carol Craig, will be presenting on Monday, May 1, 2023. When schedule and webcast details become available, they will be posted here.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

