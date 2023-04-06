HUMBL® and WNFC Team Up on a Unique Marketing Partnership To Connect Athletes and Fans on a Verified Social Media Platform

2 hours ago
San Diego, CA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. ( HMBL) HUMBL® announced today a marketing partnership with the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC).

As part of the marketing sponsorship, HUMBL logo signage will be displayed at each WNFC regular season contest.

HUMBL will become the official “Blue Zone” sponsors of the league for the 2023 season. Turning the traditional Red Zone (20 Yard Line-to-Goal Line) into the HUMBL “BLUE ZONE” with signage and commentator mentions.

“We see partnerships like this one with HUMBL as a critical step in our growth as a sports property. Getting into partnerships powered by tech, and knowing that our athletes will be in a community of verified users takes our brand to a new level,” said Janice Masters, Commissioner of the WNFC.

HUMBL will also activate its sponsorship across the HUMBL platform through the HUMBL digital wallet, search engine, verified social media and authenticated, signed merchandise.

Select WNFC merchandise will be Verified by BLOCKS () and commemorated on the BLOCKS Registry () to improve the tracking and verification of WNFC sports merchandise.

WNFC athletes and teams will also connect with fans on the HUMBL social media platform through independently verified profiles, available in over 130 countries.

“We believe that women’s sports are a tremendous growth opportunity for consumer technologies and direct brand-to-fan engagement. HUMBL is proud to be aligned with the WNFC and we look forward to seeing their athletes, teams, fans and content served in new ways across our the HUMBL platform,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.

About WNFC

Headed into our 4th season in 2023, the WNFC is the most advanced women’s tackle football league in the world. The organization has a mission to accelerate equity in sports for women and girls through the power of football.

Featuring 16 teams across the US, the WNFC is a thrilling sports property. In 2018, the WNFC signed a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with adidas. The deal was extended in 2022, as the WNFC signed a groundbreaking media deal with Vyre Network to distribute all the league's games.

The league's momentum continues with its partnership with Riddell Sports, Commons, United Sports Brands, and the recent addition of DICK’S Sporting Goods.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet, HUMBL Search Engine, HUMBL Social, HUMBL Tickets, HUMBL Marketplace and HUMBL Authentics. The company also has a commercial services unit called HUMBL Blockchain Services (HBS) for corporate and government clients.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Contact
HUMBL, Inc.
Contact: [email protected]

