Xometry Brings Instant Quoting To Alibaba Group's 1688.com On-Demand Manufacturing Services

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
  • Xometry’s AI-Powered Instant Quoting Engine Is Exclusive Provider Of Real-time Pricing, Lead Times on 1688.com
  • The Integration Will Help Chinese Companies Instantly Source Suppliers For Critical Manufacturing Projects
  • Provides Another Means To Strengthen Local Supply Chain Resiliency
  • Drives Innovation By Digitizing A Once-Laborious Process, Allowing Goods To Get To Market Faster

NEW YORK and SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alibaba Group’s 1688.com, China’s largest integrated domestic wholesale marketplace, and Xometry, the global on-demand manufacturing service provider, today announced that Xometry’s Instant Quoting Engine will be embedded in 1688.com’s on-demand manufacturing services. The move gives buyers in China the ability to receive instant quotes and lead times from Chinese suppliers, data that is fueled by Xometry’s AI-powered Instant Quoting Engine®. Xometry is the only partner specialized in the structural parts on 1688.com that will provide real-time pricing and lead times.

The news was announced today at the Shenzhen International Industrial Manufacturing Technology and Equipment Exhibition. In helping Chinese companies instantly source suppliers for critical manufacturing projects, Xometry’s AI powered Instant Quoting Engine technology embedded within 1688.com will help domestic companies further strengthen their local supply chains. It will also fuel innovation by digitizing a once-laborious process, creating significant efficiencies from product conception to manufacturing, allowing goods to get to market faster for the benefit of all.

“China continues to innovate on the world stage and that’s driven in large part by the vast manufacturing capacity of our country,” said Vivienne Xiang, General Manager of Xometry Asia. “The unparalleled reach of 1688.com along with our innovative AI-powered on-demand manufacturing service greatly benefits buyers by speeding up the sourcing cycle, while also helping manufacturers attain more work and ultimately grow their businesses.”

“Companies all across China are continuously innovating and bringing new goods to market that lead to a better life for all,” said Jingjing Zhang, General Manager of Industrial Unit of 1688.com. “We’re pleased to introduce Xometry’s industry-leading technology featuring its instant-quoting engine to help companies make smarter decisions in real-time.”

“Xometry is digitizing manufacturing, the backbone of our global economy, and helping companies everywhere strengthen their critical supply chains,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “The inclusion of our Xometry Instant Quote Engine within 1688.com will help drive efficiency and innovation for both buyers and suppliers in China, bringing new ideas to life and allowing revolutionary new goods to get to market faster.”

The product will launch in late April.

About Xometry
Xometry (

XMTR, Financial) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital solution gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Contacts:
Matthew Hutchison
VP, Corporate Communications
Matthew.hu[email protected]

Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5ODQ2MCM1NTAwMTY1IzIyMDQyMTg=
Xometry-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.