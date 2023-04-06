Northern Trust Capital Markets saw growth in its Integrated Trading Solutions business more than double over the past three years, including 22 new clients added in 2022 as asset managers choose the platform for their outsourced trading needs.

Northern Trust currently has more than 90 Integrated Trading Solutions clients across the globe, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand.

“The growth of our Integrated Trading Solutions business is a testament to our team’s dedication to helping Northern Trust Capital Markets clients solve their challenges across the trading spectrum,” said Glenn Poulter, global head of brokerage at Northern Trust. “Achieving alpha is more difficult than ever before, and by outsourcing their trading function, clients can focus on investment decisions that deliver meaningful results.”

Northern Trust’s outsourced trading capability combines worldwide trading expertise in equities and fixed income, exchange traded derivatives, futures and exchange traded funds (ETFs) across global markets. It provides coverage from multiple trading locations, access to high-quality liquidity and fully integrated middle and back-office service. The Integrated Trading Solutions platform helps asset owners and asset managers to meaningfully lower costs, reduce risk, manage regulatory compliance and enhance transparency and operational efficiency.

Northern Trust continually innovates and invests in technology in support of its clients, delivering a differentiated approach to trading that includes Integrated Trading Solutions, offered through Institutional Brokerage. Both are part of Northern Trust Capital Markets which provides foreign exchange, securities lending and transition management services.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: For Use with Institutional Investors/Financial Professional Only. Not For Retail Use.

Securities products and services are sold by Registered Representatives of Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (member FINRA, SIPC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our+website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global+and+regulatory+information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005173/en/