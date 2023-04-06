Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that Joe White has been named Chief Product & Solutions Officer. White moves into the role vacated by Bill+Burns who became Zebra’s CEO earlier this month.

“We are excited for Joe to be our next Chief Product & Solutions Officer as he has successfully led the advancement of our mobile computing and robotics automation strategy,” said Bill Burns, Chief Executive Officer, Zebra Technologies. “We are pleased to continue to fill critical positions with internal talent as we extend our focus on succession planning and leadership development. With +20 years of industry experience, Joe and his Product & Solutions leadership team will play a significant role in driving Zebra’s overall product and solutions portfolio strategy.”

As Zebra’s Chief Product & Solutions Officer, White will oversee the strategy, investments and development of Zebra’s expansive portfolio of products and solutions. White joined Zebra in 2014 when the company acquired Motorola Solutions’ Enterprise Business. Since that time, he has served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Zebra’s Enterprise Mobile Computing business. Previously, White has held executive positions at Symbol, Matrics, RFID Global Solutions, CAIS Internet and Digex.

“I’m honored to be appointed Zebra’s Chief Product & Solutions Officer and continue to collaborate with our executive leadership team to execute our growth strategy,” said White. “I look forward to the opportunities ahead to work with colleagues across Zebra to ensure we are well-positioned to empower our customers to digitize and automate their operations.”

White has a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Maryland, and he is a named inventor on several patents. He also received the Richard Dilling Award for his advocacy of innovation within the AIDC industry and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award for his support of employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve.

