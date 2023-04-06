MoneyLion Gives People the Chance to Turn Play Money Into Real Money With Scavenger Hunt in NYC

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

April is Financial Literacy Month and MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), the go-to money app powered by next generation personalized financial content and products, has officially announced a month-long rollout of content, giveaways, and activations promoting financial+literacy to all consumers, including the over+1%2F3+of+Americans+%2836%25%29 that are not financially literate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005205/en/

FinLit_Month_Play_Money.jpg

Beginning April 1st, in coordination with the biggest pranking holiday of the year, and extending all month, New Yorkers should be on the search for play money scattered throughout the city, with fictitious $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills. These bills are designed with QR codes that when scanned, unlock useful money hacks or real cash. (Photo: Business Wire)

To kick off Financial Literacy Month, MoneyLion is activating a disruptive, gamified campaign in NYC, giving all New Yorkers the opportunity to discover useful money hacks, with the chance to win up to $1,000 in cash. Beginning April 1st, in coordination with the biggest pranking holiday of the year, and extending all month, New Yorkers should be on the search for play money scattered throughout the city, with fictitious $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills. These bills are designed with QR codes that when scanned, unlock useful money hacks or real cash. Content Timeline:

  • Week of 4/3 - Wealth Building Hacks
  • Week of 4/10 - Shopping/Retail Hacks
  • Week of 4/17 - Food/Grocery Hacks
  • Week of 4/24 - Student Life Hacks

Consumers can also expect to receive contextually relevant tips that they can use immediately - find a bill posted outside of a grocery store? Receive a hack around how to save money at checkout. Find a bill outside of a bank? Receive a hack around avoiding bank fees. MoneyLion is giving back in more ways than one.

To stretch the consumer givebacks all month, MoneyLion is also announcing new exclusive content produced by some of the top financial influencers, specifically curated to provide financial literacy tips around things consumers do most, like shopping, travel, and of course, taxes. These influencers include Brandon+Copeland, What+Is+New+York, The+Grubfather, Joe+Ando, NYC+for+Free, Katie+Romero, and more.

Financial literacy is a priority for us throughout the year, not just April. We are always trying to empower our customers with content and applicable hacks,” said Cynthia Kleinbaum Milner, Chief Marketing Officer at MoneyLion. “We are kicking off Financial Literacy Month with a fun, purposeful disruption that gives the general public the tools and knowledge to unlock the power of every dollar

On all weekdays throughout Financial Literacy Month, consumers can download and access the MoneyLion app to get exclusive content providing applicable money hacks covering personal finance, shopping, student-life, grocery shopping, and eating at restaurants.

For those that are not able to get out in the streets of NYC and scan bills, consumers can still enter through MoneyLion social channels for a chance to win cash and view money hacks throughout all of Financial Literacy Month.

To learn more about financial literacy, how MoneyLion is educating consumers, and how to be part of the month-long activation, visit MoneyLion.com/moneyhacks.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, with a top consumer finance mobile app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. MoneyLion’s mission is to positively change people’s financial path by rewiring the financial system and empowering them with greater financial literacy and access. In our go-to money app for consumers, we deliver curated content on finance and related topics, through a tailored feed that engages people to learn and share. People take control of their money life with our innovative financial products and marketplace - including our full-fledged suite of features to save and invest - seamlessly bringing together the best offers and content from MoneyLion and our 1,000+ enterprise partner network, together in one experience. MoneyLion’s enterprise technology provides the definitive search engine and marketplace for financial products, enabling any company to add embedded finance to their business, with advanced AI-backed data and tools through our platform and API. Established in 2013, MoneyLion connects millions of people with the financial products and content they need, when and where they need it.

For more information about MoneyLion, please visit www.moneylion.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230330005205r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005205/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.