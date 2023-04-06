Verizon drives appx. $700 million in cost savings for Dept. of Health and Human Services over the life of the EIS contract

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Recent EIS task order enables HHS to consolidate network technology modernization efforts into a single award to accelerate technology implementation and save money

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Public Sector’s $2.5 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order to modernize data and voice technology across the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is already paying substantial dividends for the federal agency charged with enhancing the health and well-being of all Americans.

“HHS has set the bar for agency success as one of the first agencies to issue a task order through the EIS contract vehicle, while also making the fastest transition to the program. Now, its continued efficiency with EIS is a testament to its contracting capabilities,” GSA stated.

The 12-year contract with Verizon, awarded in August 2020, covers all 10 of the agency's operating components, and its Office of the Secretary. The EIS contract vehicle combined separate awards into a single, streamlined contract. The result is a solution that will save HHS an estimated $700 million over the life of the task order, resulting from scale and interactions between data and voice, HHS officials said.

“Large federal agencies faced unprecedented challenges as they transitioned their communications infrastructure contracts to the new EIS vehicle by the September 2022 deadline, especially when they had multiple, separate awards and/or contracts,” said Maggie Hallbach, Senior Vice President, Public Sector at Verizon. “Our Verizon Public Sector team has had an extraordinary opportunity to work with HHS to architect a single, streamlined EIS contract vehicle that is accelerating their transition to advanced networking technologies and unlocking new capabilities and opportunities.”

The combining of both voice and data technologies into a single EIS task order, awarded to Verizon by HHS, has also been credited by leaders in the federal government as a model for success that can be emulated by other federal entities participating in the EIS program.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Geoffrey Basye
[email protected]
(202) 748-1882

ti?nf=ODc5ODE2NiM1NDk5NDcxIzIwMDg2NjQ=
Verizon-Sourcing-LLC.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.