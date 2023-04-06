ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) (“ImmunoPrecise” or “IPA” or the “Company”) an AI-driven biotherapeutic research and technology company today announced a research collaboration and exclusive option license agreement with Xyphos Biosciences, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Astellas Pharma Inc., “Astellas”). Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will jointly conduct research activities to identify and optimize proprietary LENSai in silico generated antibodies, targeting an undisclosed target in the tumor microenvironment (TME), as potential therapeutic development candidates. Targeting this molecule has the potential to markedly enhance anti-tumor immunity with other Astellas therapies including chimeric antigen receptor-based (CAR) technologies. Astellas will have the exclusive option to license any development candidates generated as part of the collaboration.

”We are proud to build upon the robust in silico antibody discovery capabilities developed by our team at BioStrand. Their LENSai software and core HYFT Index are uniquely positioned to analyze targets and design antibodies directed at otherwise challenging oncological proteins, especially those that mediate immune suppression in the TME,” stated Dr. Jennifer Bath, President and CEO of IPA. “Third-party due diligence continues to support the industry’s excitement of recent BioStrand developments and the potential of LENSai to accelerate the discovery of more precise next-generation cancer therapies. We are excited to collaborate with Astellas to advance our joint mission of bringing safer and more effective treatments to patients in need.”

Targeting this molecule in the TME with antibody therapeutics is a novel approach with no antibodies in clinical development. Developing next-generation checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapies using new modalities is promising as an innovative healthcare solution. Through this collaboration we expect to stimulate a highly specific and targeted attack on cancer cells by optimizing these development candidates and leveraging Astellas' flexible convertibleCAR™ cell therapy technology.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has several subsidiaries in North America and Europe including entities such as Talem Therapeutics LLC, BioStrand BV, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Canada) Ltd. and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. (collectively, the “IPA Family”). The IPA Family is a biotherapeutic research and technology group that leverages systems biology, multi-omics modelling and complex artificial intelligence systems to support its proprietary technologies in bioplatform-based antibody discovery. Services include highly specialized, full-continuum therapeutic biologics discovery, development, and out-licensing to support its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel biologics against the most challenging targets. For further information, visit www.ipatherapeutics.com.

