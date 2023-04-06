KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Sanctuary Ridge, its latest new, single-family home community in the Tampa area. The new homes at Sanctuary Ridge are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, large bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and upstairs lofts. Sanctuary Ridge’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and the community offers an on-site park with a covered pavilion and no CDD fees.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the Tampa area spacious new homes that live bigger for less,” said Douglas Guy, President of KB Home’s Tampa division. “Families will appreciate the community's close proximity to Pasco County schools and outdoor recreation opportunities. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living, with a focus on creating roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor air environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Sanctuary Ridge is situated in a convenient area in Pasco County that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. Located off Old Pasco Road, the community offers easy access to Interstate 75 for a short commute to downtown Tampa. Also, nearby Lettuce Lake Conservation Park, Flatwoods Conservation Park and New Tampa Nature Park feature a variety of outdoor recreation, including playgrounds, nature trails, kayaking and picnic areas.

The Sanctuary Ridge sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $330,000s.

About KB Home

