Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) (“Dine Brands” or the “Corporation”), the parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP® and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® restaurants, today announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) under which two of the Corporation’s indirect, special purpose subsidiaries (the “Co-Issuers”) have agreed to issue and sell Series 2023-1 Class A-2, Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes (the “New Notes”) in an initial principal amount of $500 million. Under the Purchase Agreement, the New Notes will bear interest at a rate of 7.824% per annum, payable quarterly, and will have an expected repayment date in June 2029.

The New Notes are expected to be issued by the Co-Issuers in a privately placed securitization. The Co-Issuers and their subsidiaries own substantially all of the Applebee’s and IHOP domestic franchising, rental and financing assets and will use the cash flows generated from these assets to make interest and principal payments on the New Notes.

The net proceeds of the sale of the New Notes, along with cash on hand, are anticipated to be used to repay any outstanding amounts under the Corporation’s existing Series 2019-1 Class A-2-I, Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes (the “2019-1 Refinancing Notes”) in full and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the New Notes. The Series 2019-1 Class A-2-II, Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes and the Series 2022-1 Class A-1, Variable Funding Senior Notes are not being refinanced at this time.

As of March 29, 2023, the principal balance of the Series 2019-1 Refinancing Notes was approximately $585 million. As of December 31, 2022, there was $594 million outstanding under the Series 2019-1 Class A-2-II, Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes. As of December 31, 2022, there was $100 million outstanding under the Series 2022-1 Class A-1, Variable Funding Senior Notes, and an additional $3.4 million was pledged against the Series 2022-1 Class A-1, Variable Funding Senior Notes for outstanding letters of credit.

The closing of the transactions referenced above is expected to be on or around April 17, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of various closing conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes or any other security. The New Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) (“Dine Brands”), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP® and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. With over 3,500 restaurants (including 137 Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® franchised restaurants, which have not been contributed to the securitized financing facility) in over 17 international markets and approximately 387 franchisees as of December 31, 2022, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Corporation’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

