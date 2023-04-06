NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading software development company offering Customer Experience Management Platform (“CXM Platform”) and Digital Transformation (“DX”), announced that it will link HeartCore CMS, a content management system at the core of its digital marketing offering, with ChatGPT, a natural language artificial intelligence model, to support automatic content creation for website operations.



Integrating ChatGPT into HeartCore’s CMS is expected to assist companies by automatically creating content for its website, which was historically a time-consuming and manual process. We expect that this will reduce the overall workload of a company’s staff and add an incremental layer of efficiency and creativity for users of HeartCore’s CMS.

“Incorporating ChatGPT into our CMS solution has displayed significant back-end results by way of increased productivity and efficiency of the content creation process,” said Company CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto. “Our end customers using HeartCore CMS will now be able to generate high-quality content quickly, at scale, which buys them time and increases their bandwidth to focus on other critical aspects of their respective businesses. We remain steadfast in continuously finding ways to enhance our dynamic CMS technology as we want to offer our customers a state-of-the-art solution.”

A demonstration of the revamped CMS offering will be presented at HeartCore’s exhibition booth during Japan IT Week Spring Exhibition, which is being held at Tokyo Big Sight from April 5-7, 2023.

Further information on Japan IT Week Spring Exhibition can be found here:

Dates: April 5-7, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m.-18:00 p.m. JST

Event Venue: Tokyo Big Sight

Event Address: 3 Chome-11-1 Ariake, Koto City, Tokyo 135-0063, Japan

Booth Number: E13-6 (in Digital Marketing EXPO (Spring))

Japan IT Week Spring is the largest IT exhibition in Japan with 11 shows featuring different areas of enterprise IT. The show is regarded as a must-attend exhibition for exhibitors and visitors aiming for business expansion as the show covers a wide range of IT key areas. Exhibitors and visitors engage in practical discussions for sales and orders of products and services, consultation on IT projects, quotation and implementation schedule.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Furthermore, HeartCore offers “Go IPO,” a consulting service where it assists private companies with uplisting onto the Nasdaq Stock Market. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

