SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ( ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer, today published its 2022 annual ESG report. The report provides an update on the Company’s robust efforts to retain talent, protect the environment, practice good corporate governance and most importantly, increase patient access to potentially life-saving products.



“Last year, we took great pride in being one of the first companies of our size and in our industry to publish an ESG report as we look to make a difference for patients while being good corporate citizens,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “With our second report, we continue to embrace being the face of change as we have initiated the industry’s first potentially pivotal Phase 2 allogeneic CAR T trial and are the first company to demonstrate proof-of-concept for an AlloCAR T product in multiple diseases, including the potential for an AlloCAR T in the treatment of solid tumors.”

The full ESG report is available on the Culture page and the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Highlights of the ESG report describe Allogene’s commitment to:

Improving Access to CAR T Therapy: Because of its off-the-shelf nature, allogeneic CAR T addresses the limitations of autologous CAR T therapies and other modalities and has the potential to treat dramatically more patients, across more cancer types and at earlier stages, faster and with greater convenience. In 2022, Allogene launched the industry’s first potentially pivotal Phase 2 allogeneic CAR T trial, treating patients with large B cell lymphoma with ALLO-501A, the Company’s lead anti-CD19 AlloCAR T product.

Because of its off-the-shelf nature, allogeneic CAR T addresses the limitations of autologous CAR T therapies and other modalities and has the potential to treat dramatically more patients, across more cancer types and at earlier stages, faster and with greater convenience. In 2022, Allogene launched the industry’s first potentially pivotal Phase 2 allogeneic CAR T trial, treating patients with large B cell lymphoma with ALLO-501A, the Company’s lead anti-CD19 AlloCAR T product. Creating a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace: The Company is proud of the diversity of its workforce and strives to enable opportunity for underrepresented minorities. Allogene continues to stand by its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policy. Recruitment efforts are designed to attract candidates from underrepresented groups. Newly implemented interview practices safeguard against potential unconscious bias and Allogene recruiters are trained as Certified Diversity and Inclusion Recruiters.

The Company is proud of the diversity of its workforce and strives to enable opportunity for underrepresented minorities. Allogene continues to stand by its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policy. Recruitment efforts are designed to attract candidates from underrepresented groups. Newly implemented interview practices safeguard against potential unconscious bias and Allogene recruiters are trained as Certified Diversity and Inclusion Recruiters. Retaining best-in-class talent: In 2022, the Company hired its first Chief People Officer, a role aimed at attracting and retaining talent while cultivating team culture.

In 2022, the Company hired its first Chief People Officer, a role aimed at attracting and retaining talent while cultivating team culture. Prioritizing Environmental Sustainability: In 2022, the Company’s state-of-the-art cell manufacturing facility, Cell Forge 1, earned LEED Gold certification in design and construction.

In 2022, the Company’s state-of-the-art cell manufacturing facility, Cell Forge 1, earned LEED Gold certification in design and construction. Practicing Good Corporate Governance: The Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee (NCGC) is responsible for ESG oversight and oversees Allogene’s ESG initiatives at the Board level. ESG was reviewed at each NCGC meeting in 2022.



About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the ESG report contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release and ESG report may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the ability to develop and deliver allogeneic CAR T therapies for cancer and the potential benefits of AlloCAR T therapy, the ability to improve access to CAR T therapy, the ability to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace, the ability to further environmental sustainability, and the ability to effectively oversee and manage ESG matters. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release and ESG report speak only as of the date of this press release and ESG report. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release and ESG report.

AlloCAR T™ is a trademark of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene Media/Investor Contacts:

Christine Cassiano

Chief Communications Officer

(714) 552-0326

[email protected]

Jessica Bernstein

Senior Manager, Corporate and Internal Communications

[email protected]