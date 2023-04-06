Today, Coty (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, announced the appointment of Caroline Andreotti as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for Prestige, effective April 1st, following Isabelle Bonfanti stepping down from the role after 2.5 years.

Caroline, currently EVP global premium skincare, is a highly experienced and respected leader at Coty, with more than 20 years of experience across the beauty industry, 15 of which has been with Coty. She has deep expertise in the Asian market, having worked in the region through much of her career, and an outstanding track record in fragrance, skin and body care, and color cosmetics. As head of Travel Retail, she began the pivot toward ultra-premium fragrances with the opening of the first Chloé Atelier des Fleurs counters. They proved very successful, with Chloé Atelier des Fleurs becoming the #1 artisanal fragrance in Sephora China, as well as Coty’s #1 fragrance brand in travel retail in the APAC region. Caroline also pioneered the re-birth and expansion of Lancaster in Hainan. Most recently, she led the global skincare expansion agenda for three of Coty’s prestige skincare brands: Orveda, Lancaster and philosophy.

As CCO, Prestige, Caroline will focus on Coty’s global Commercial prestige strategy. She will continue to strengthen Coty’s position as a worldwide leader in Prestige fragrances, accelerate Prestige make-up innovations, and push the skincare growth journey in Asia and beyond.

“Caroline is a highly accomplished leader who has a strong track record for delivering brand and channel growth, as well as developing and leading high performing teams. She is an expert in the Asian beauty market and is therefore ideally placed to drive our strategic growth in China, our ambitious plans in skincare and the consolidation of our leading position in fragrances. It gives me great pleasure to appoint Caroline as Coty’s CCO for Prestige, and her promotion is testament to the depth of talent we have within Coty,” said Sue Y. Nabi, Coty’s CEO. She went on to say: “We also thank Isabelle for her passion and leadership in recent years, laying the foundations for Coty’s long-term success in Prestige.”

