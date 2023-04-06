Best Buy Appoints Sima Sistani and Melinda Whittington to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Best Buy Co., Inc. (

NYSE:BBY, Financial) today announced that Sima Sistani, a seasoned media and technology leader, and Melinda Whittington, a leading executive in the furniture industry, have been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005179/en/

Sima_Sistani_Headshot.jpg

Sima Sistani Credit: WW International, Inc.

Sistani serves as the Chief Executive Officer of WW International, Inc., a company focused on helping people adopt healthy habits through human-centric technology and community, which she joined in March 2022. She also serves as a member of its Board of Directors.

Sistani has more than 20 years of leadership and experience in media and technology industries. Before joining WW, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Houseparty and has also held leadership positions at Epic Games, Yahoo! Inc. and Tumblr. Sistani holds a bachelor’s degree from Duke University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Whittington is the President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy, Inc. and a member of its Board of Directors. As one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, the company manufactures upholstered furniture for its La-Z-Boy, Joybird and England brands and operates its own retail business, comprising 167 of the 346 total La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores.

Whittington brings more than 30 years of leadership and financial experience to her role. Prior to her current role, she served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for La-Z-Boy. Previously, Whittington held leadership roles at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Kraft Foods Group, Inc., and Procter & Gamble. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Ohio State University, where she now serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council for the Fisher College of Business. She is also a certified public accountant.

“Sima and Melinda bring to our company an invaluable set of experiences across technology, finance, manufacturing, health and retailing that aligns directly with where our customers and business are headed,” said Corie Barry, Best Buy’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their collective expertise guiding vibrant, evolving companies will serve as a genuine asset to the growth we seek at Best Buy and further our mission to enrich lives through technology.”

“I’m energized to join the board of Best Buy at such a pivotal moment in the brand’s evolution,” Sistani said. “As a customer-centric digital community builder, I’m hopeful that I can bring my insights and learnings to support Best Buy and their leadership team during this transformational time.”

“I am delighted to join the board of a best-in-class company that focuses on delivering great experiences to consumers through technology with a human touch,” Whittington said. “I look forward to working with the board and a highly talented management team to further strengthen Best Buy’s position in the industry.”

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230330005179r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005179/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.