Houlihan Lokey, Inc. ( NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today that it has opened an office in São Paulo, Brazil, the first of its kind for the firm in Latin America, and has hired Bruno Baratta as a Managing Director and Head of Brazil. Mr. Baratta will lead the firm’s efforts to deliver the full suite of Houlihan Lokey’s services to clients in Latin America.

“Houlihan Lokey has a long and successful track record of expanding its service offering into new geographies, and we expect Brazil will be no different as we further establish our presence there,” said Scott Beiser, CEO of Houlihan Lokey. “We see a tremendous opportunity for clients in the region to benefit from our expertise in corporate finance, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services, and Bruno is the perfect candidate to lead this expansion. His breadth of transaction expertise and extensive market relationships will greatly benefit both our clients and our growth in this exciting new step for Houlihan Lokey.”

Mr. Baratta brings extensive transaction experience spanning M&A, public and private capital raising, and financial restructuring engagements, and he has advised clients in a broad range of sectors, including industrials, oil and gas, power, technology, telecom, healthcare, consumer, and retail. He joins from Lazard, where he most recently led the firm’s Restructuring and Capital Solutions business in Brazil.

“With its expertise in M&A, capital raising, and financial and valuation advisory, combined with its superior depth of financial sponsor relationships, Houlihan Lokey is perfectly suited to build on its track record of success in the Brazilian financial restructuring markets and expand this compelling suite of services to a larger client base. Over the past few years, there has been a transformation in the way Brazilian companies access capital and manage their balance sheets, and Houlihan Lokey’s capabilities are unmatched to address those needs. I’m excited to partner with my colleagues across all of Houlihan Lokey’s businesses to help realize that goal and grow the firm in the region,” said Mr. Baratta.

Following the opening of the São Paulo office, Houlihan Lokey now operates in 36 locations globally, with a substantial presence in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. The firm plans to further hire local professionals to augment the existing team, conducting business through Houlihan Lokey Assessoria Financeira Limitada, and/or in conjunction with affiliates as required, as it expands its service offering. Recently completed and current engagements in the region include those related to Andrade Gutierrez S.A., Atento S.A., Constellation Oil Services Holding S.A., Petroserv Marine, Inc., Samarco Mineração S.A., Oi S.A., and Ocyan S.A., among others.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

