REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist'' or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Operating Officer, Paul Auchterlonie, while also entering into an Exclusive Provider Organization agreement with Core Choice.

Paul Auchterlonie comes to Revitalist with three decades of experience in C-Suite leadership focused primarily in behavioral health. In addition, Mr. Auchterlonie earned his Master’s degree in adolescent development and administration from Harvard University. Additional skillsets include developing and implementing clinical solutions, technology oriented service models, admissions and marketing, disrupting fragmented services and verticles, building and improving company cultures, and leading entities towards value creation for all stakeholders. One of Mr. Auchterlonie’s passions is helping the adolescent population who is struggling immensely with mental health concerns, and exponential increase of suicides.

“The vision that CEO, Kathryn Walker, has for this company is strategically aligned for every demand of the current mental health system. This model will be a global model that will be able to directly address the concerns that continue to plague the current mental health system. The agreement that we have entered into with CoreChoice is just the beginning to the payment restructuring that we will be actively addressing in 2023. ” - states Paul Auchterlonie.

CoreChoice has entered into a nationwide agreement with Revitalist in their Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO). In this model, CoreChoice will work with clients to develop a specific network within a given city, state, or region to service an insurance carrier or employer group. Where applicable, rates include technical and professional components and supplies, regardless of total sequences or body part. Covered services include Provider’s services, whether primary or secondary, when they are rendered during the Covered Person’s office visit(s).

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness, Ltd.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a mental health and wellness company focused on comprehensive care in the ketamine wellness space offering innovative, evidenced based services. With physical locations and virtual offices across 28 states, Revitalist is one of the largest publicly traded psychedelic wellness companies in Northern America.

About CoreChoice

CoreChoice, Inc. is the only specialty network for radiology and interventional pain management whose mission is to reduce unnecessary health care costs through a variety of functions of health insurance, delivery of care, and administration, including our noteworthy specialty network Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) program that is customized for each client’s needs. CoreChoice services the commercial group health, workers’ compensation, and auto liability insurance sectors. Our clients include cost management companies, PPO network groups, third party administrators (TPA), self-insured entities, employer groups, and government organizations. More information is available at www.corechoice.net or by calling 561-756-9110.

