You can “fall” for this one, because it’s not a joke. Krispy Kreme® is spicing up April Fools by returning its fall-favorite Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut just a bit early – for two days only, this Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005101/en/

Krispy Kreme is spicing up April Fools by returning its fall-favorite Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut this Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s Pumpkin Spice season! Hurry in for our Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® doughnuts at Krispy Kreme. Kidding not kidding,” said Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena.

The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut will be available Saturday and Sunday at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website while supplies last.

Share how you’re “fall real” this April Fools with Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005101/en/