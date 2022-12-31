FOR 14TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, J.D. POWER RANKS FROST BANK HIGHEST IN TEXAS RETAIL BANKING CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

SAN ANTONIO, March 30, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th consecutive year, Frost Bank received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in Texas, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM. The study ranked banks doing business in Texas, including regional and large banks.

With an overall satisfaction index score of 728 – 64 points higher than the Texas region average – Frost ranked highest in customer satisfaction among all retail banks in Texas. In addition to the top overall ranking, Frost ranked No. 1 in six out of seven core attributes in the study: trust, people, account offerings, allowing customers to bank how and when they want, saving time and money, and resolving problems or complaints.

"Our people are fueled by the opportunity to make a difference in our customers' lives, and it's gratifying see these high scores that show we make that opportunity a reality," said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "I'm truly proud of our people who pour so much of themselves into caring for our customers and doing right by them."

J.D. Power has studied retail banking for 18 years, and for the past 14 years has considered Texas a separate region among the 15 region it studies. Frost has topped the Texas list in all 14 years. The customer satisfaction study is the longest-running and most in-depth survey of the retail banking industry, with more than 100,000 customers covering various aspects of their banking experience. The study measures satisfaction in seven general factors: trust, people, account offerings, allowing customers to bank how and when they want, saving time and money, digital channels, and resolving problems.

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $52.9 billion in assets at Dec. 31, 2022. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

