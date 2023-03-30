PR Newswire

Three New Restaurants – including Zaytinya – to Debut at Premier Locations in Las Vegas and Palo Alto

INDIANAPOLIS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- José Andrés Group (JAG) and Simon® have announced that they will collaborate to bring award-winning restaurants to several of Simon's premier properties. JAG will enter new markets and expand its footprint in existing anchor cities by introducing unparalleled culinary experiences at Stanford Shopping Center, in Palo Alto, The Shops at Crystals, and introducing Zaytinya to The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The new restaurants are expected to open in 2023-2024.

"Now is a time of dynamic growth and investment in our future," said Sam Bakhshandehpour, President of José Andrés Group. "Simon Property Group is the preeminent retail property owner with a significant footprint in cities where we are looking to grow. Our innovative and diverse portfolio of restaurant brands put us in a unique position to build incredible culinary anchors in these key markets and developments. Our goal is to inspire and delight both local and destination-driven guests looking for something new."

"We are proud of this announcement, which continues our commitment to owning and developing properties with premier dining and mixed-use experiences," said Jonathan Murphy, Co-President, Simon Malls. "JAG's involvement in curating new to market culinary experiences befitting of these iconic shopping destinations is an exciting step in that process and we are hopeful that success at these locations will lead to new opportunities for each of us going forward."

The JAG portfolio includes globally renowned dining, from Michelin-starred fine dining to fast casual eateries. In major cities across the country, it has developed culinary hubs, which span cuisines and cultures, price points and service styles. In Las Vegas, the new slated openings with Simon will add to JAG's four existing distinctive culinary destinations and introduce Zaytinya, an innovative mezze menu inspired by Turkish, Greek and Lebanese cuisines, built on José Andrés' deep knowledge of Mediterranean cooking and years of research and travel. In California, the Stanford Shopping Center will be the group's first restaurant in Palo Alto and join JAG's five original concepts in Los Angeles.

