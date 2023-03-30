Catena Media publishes its 2022 annual report

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catena Media plc has today published its 2022 Annual Report on the group's website at www.catenamedia.com/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/

The report takes an in-depth look at Catena Media's business model, strategy and roadmap for growth, focusing on the transformative changes and accomplishments that took place in 2022 following the strategic review of the business and the decision to concentrate on North American markets for future growth.

Catena Media CEO Michael Daly commented: "2022 was a transformative year for Catena Media, as we optimised our readiness to capture key growth opportunities in North America. With 90 percent of our revenue now derived from regulated markets, we have a leaner and more focused organisation that is well-equipped to capitalise on the potential of online sports betting and casino media affiliation in the United States and Canada."

Catena Media's 2022 Annual Financial Report (including the directors' report and auditors' report thereon) has been prepared using the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and can be accessed on the group's website.

A declaration by the company's directors regarding the ESEF report is attached to this press release.

As part of our ambition to minimise environmental impact, the report will not be printed.

Catena Media will hold its annual general meeting on 24 May 2023 at 10:00 CEST at Hilton Malta, Portomaso, St. Julian's, STJ4012, Malta. The registration of shareholders starts at 09:00 CEST.

Contact details for further information:

Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

Michael Daly, CEO
Email: [email protected]

Peter Messner, Group CFO
Phone: +46 768 95 26 93, Email: [email protected]

This information is information that Catena Media plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority. The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons above on 30 March 2023 at 14:00 CEST.

About Catena Media

Catena Media is a global leader in generating high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The group's large portfolio of web-based affiliation brands guides users to customer websites and enriches the experience of players worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, the group employs over 350 across the globe. The share (CTM) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information see catenamedia.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12863/3743974/1955441.pdf

Catena Media Annual Report 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/12863/3743974/b18affd21ecde80f.pdf

Directors Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports

https://mb.cision.com/Public/12863/3743974/b01a60dcdd77ca2d.pdf

Publication of Catena Media s Annual Report 2022

