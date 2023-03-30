PR Newswire

ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its March quarter 2023 financial results at 10 a.m. EDT, Thursday, April 13, 2023.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

