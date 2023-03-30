HAGERTY GARAGE + SOCIAL OPENS MIAMI CAR CULTURE CLUBHOUSE

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

MIAMI, March 30, 2023

The collector car storage, concierge and social club adds its third South Florida location catering to automotive enthusiasts and VIPs

MIAMI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as one of the nation's luxury car capitals, Miami continues to see an influx of enthusiasts and their prized possessions. Hagerty Garage + Social is proud to open its third premium clubhouse and car storage facility in South Florida with its Miami location complementing existing locations in Palm Beach and Delray Beach. The Hagerty Garage + Social network has nine locations throughout North America.

Hagerty_Garage_Social_Miami_Storage.jpg

"We're excited to bring Hagerty Garage + Social to Miami's enthusiast community, which has been a longtime fixture in car culture," said John Belniak, managing director, Hagerty Garage + Social. "Places like South Florida are vital to Hagerty's purpose to save driving and car culture for future generations. We look forward to bringing together Miami's passionate community of car lovers."

A recent addition to its growing national network of enthusiast facilities, Hagerty Garage + Social Miami offers a premium clubhouse and car storage facility for car lovers and collectors. Garage + Social Miami features climate-controlled, dust-free storage with 24-hour security, personalized service, maintenance and detailing. The facility includes nearly 30,000 square feet of car storage, plus an adjoining clubhouse for members and their friends to gather and socialize. The facility can house more than 200 cars at its Little River location near Miami Beach, Fisher Island and other luxe Miami locales.

"Miami is an obvious choice for Hagerty Garage + Social's growing network," says Hagerty Garage + Social regional vice president Jason Rosenzweig. "From Palm Beach to Delray to Miami, our team is focused on great events, cool cars and top-notch service and hospitality. Garage + Social is here to take care of your cars with the same care and attention you would at home while acting as a local hub for car culture and personal hub for your social life."

Member vehicles are always in good hands and, as part of the regular storage service, receive monthly startup and exercising with tire pressure monitoring, fluid inspections, battery maintenance and more. All memberships include free access to the Hagerty Drivers Club, which provides an annual subscription to the award-winning Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, invitations to members-only events and experiences, automotive discounts, roadside assistance designed for classic and collector cars, premium automotive print and video content as well as promotions with leading automotive lifestyle brands.

All members have full reciprocity across the nine Hagerty Garage + Social locations throughout North America, including locations in Delray Beach, Palm Beach, Bedford Hills (NY), Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, Van Nuys (CA) and Culver City (CA).

Members of Garage + Social have access to the private facilities as well as a calendar full of social events including track days, exclusive test drives, vehicle previews, rallies, launches as well as access to some of the world's most sought-after brands. Each Garage + Social facility includes a dedicated member clubhouse, kitchen area and social venue equipped for events both large and small.

Garage + Social also offers full-service collection management for members, including new car acquisition assistance. The Garage + Social team works closely with Broad Arrow Group, a Hagerty brand, to serve members in procuring, selling and enjoying the cars they love.

For more information about how to become a member, please visit https://www.garageandsocial.com/. Tours are available by appointment.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 69 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of 750,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit https://www.hagerty.com/, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Press materials can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

SOURCE Hagerty

