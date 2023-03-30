MiX Telematics Accelerates Customer Wins and Expansion in LatAm

BOCA RATON, Fla. and SÃO PAULO, March 30, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla. and SÃO PAULO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) ("MiX" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of connected fleet management SaaS solutions, is pleased to announce they have signed more than 3,000 new subscribers in LatAm in the last two quarters.

Several new customers in the bus and coach industry have signed with MiX, including the largest urban public passenger transport company in Goiania, the capital of the Brazilian state of Goiás. The customer is aiming to reduce its fuel consumption with MiX's technology. Another bus and coach company, Grupo Nossa Senhora do Ó (NSÓ) will increase the use of MiX's solutions to improve its fleet's safety and fuel consumption by adding additional subscribers.

In Manaus, Brazil, a fleet solutions provider for public transporters is upgrading urban buses with MiX's telematics solutions. The company already has more than 2,000 subscribers with MiX across several other bus and coach companies in Brazil.

Additionally, one of Brazil's largest companies in the mining sector, selected MiX for its advanced telematics to reduce maintenance costs, upgrade safety and manage fleet operations.

Furthermore, one of the largest rental and leasing services in Brazil is also implementing MiX's technology across 160 subscriptions to help reduce the risk of collisions. The company has been providing rental services throughout Brazil since 2006.

"Apart from the recent new subscriptions to our fleet management platform in LatAm, we're also proud that a large passenger transport group who migrated to a competitor has returned to MiX, citing our outstanding customer service as their primary motivation," said Luiz Munhoz, Managing Director of MiX Telematics Brazil. "This is a testament that customers get the very best insights from their fleet data and customer support throughout their partnership with us. We are extremely proud to have added more than 3,000 new subscriptions to the expanding MiX Telematics presence in LatAm."

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to over 959,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets, and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance, sustainability and security. For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

