Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of leading health and well-being company Humana+Inc. (NYSE: HUM), has announced investments of $488,000 in community efforts to improve the health and well-being of Texans.

The investments made in 2022 focused on several key areas, including maternal and child health, housing for families and children, mental health services and increasing access to care.

The recent announcements bring Humana Healthy Horizons’ total support of community organizations in Texas to $1.4 million since 2020. The company supports organizations that share its passion for overcoming public health challenges and improving the health and well-being of Texans.

“There is so much important work being done by community organizations all over Texas, and we’re excited to collaborate with them to improve lives,” said Catheryn Rossberg, Regional President-Texas Medicaid at Humana. “These investments are innovative and are about taking important services to where they are most needed and will have the greatest impact on the people of Texas.”

Among the projects funded in 2022 are these community partners:

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County.

Bluebonnet Trails Community Services.

March of Dimes.

Pathways Community HUB.

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

NAMI Texas.

YMCA of Greater San Antonio.

Catholic Charities of Dallas .

Titus Regional Medical Center.

Franklin County Rural Health Clinic.

Vecino Health Center.

“Bluebonnet Trails Community Services is grateful to Humana for an exceptionally generous grant award supporting Round Rock and Jarrell ISD students experiencing trauma,” said Andrea Richardson, Chief Executive Officer for Bluebonnet Trails. “Humana is making continued student group connections and counseling possible during the 2022-2023 school year. A catastrophic ice storm during late January kept students out of classrooms and damaged homes and ISD buildings. Humana’s investment in the health and well-being of children softened the harsh blow by helping ISD families meet basic needs for bottled water and food. Over the last 90 days, we celebrate Humana’s timely investment in young lives improving the wellbeing of 113 students and their families.”

“Through the Humana grant, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County was able to further expand our Mobile Clubhouse experience to serve additional youth that need us most and don't have access to our traditional building locations,” said Boys & Girls Club CEO & President Daphne Barlow Stigliano. “This program provides youth a safe, positive environment with supportive experiences to nurture academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and leadership right where they live and go to school.”

Humana has a steadfast commitment to Texas. In addition to the grants from Humana Healthy Horizons, the Humana Foundation—Humana’s philanthropic arm for the past 40 years—has provided $7.3 million in grants since 2018 for programs aimed at improving the health of Texans. The foundation grants have targeted health equity, healthy nutrition, healthier emotional connections, reduced substance-use issues, Covid-19 relief and recovery, and many other important issues impacting health.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, more than 1.5 million Texans have health coverage through Humana Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare prescription drug plans, commercial group and ASO health plans, and the TRICARE military health care program as administered by Humana.

Humana is proud to be a community partner in Texas in other ways too.

For example, the company partners at the community level with organizations across 20 communities – including San Antonio and Houston - to address barriers to healthy living, reduce disparities and improve community health.

In 2018 Humana forged a comprehensive partnership with the University of Houston to redesign Texas healthcare, focusing on vulnerable, underserved populations. Leveraging the university’s data and research capabilities, the relationship—funded by a $15 million grant from Humana—emphasizes integrated care delivery and alternative payment models. The university’s Humana+Integrated+Health+System+Sciences+Institute is focused on graduating health care professionals who are skilled in advancing population health and value-based care and have a passion for working with underserved people.

Humana is one of several organizations investing in affordable-housing developments in Rusk, Polk, Wilbarger and Dimmit counties.

