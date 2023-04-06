SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) ( WISH) today revealed some of the top deals that will be available during its week-long Wishmas shopping event.



Starting today and running through April 5, Wish shoppers will find discounts across Wish’s most popular categories, including home & garden, phone accessories, jewelry & accessories, consumer electronics, women’s fashion, sports, and health & beauty.

Products like these Lenovo LP3 Pro Bluetooth Headphones ($10.47, previously $17.45) to rock to summer tunes, a Large Waterproof Beach Bag ($14.56, previously $19.02) to carry all your summer essentials, a Stylish Art Vase ($13.22, previously $17.97) to spruce up your interiors, or even a Chic Handbag ($8.73, previously $10.90) to complete your new look. All are available for a fraction of the cost1.

Free shipping is also available on all eligible orders2 over $10.

Top picks include:

The Wishmas shopping event marks the first in a series of major shopping events planned this year.

More than 500,000 discounted items are available during the 7 days of Wishmas, with each day highlighting a different category:

March 30 - Home & Garden

March 31 - Phone Accessories

April 1 - Jewelry & Accessories

April 2 - Consumer Electronics

April 3 - Women’s Fashion

April 4 - Sports

April 5 - Health & Beauty



New ‘mega deals’ will be added each day, so customers are encouraged to check back often.

Wishmas runs from March 30 to April 5, 2023. Shop the Wishmas shopping event now by downloading the Wish app or visiting www.wish.com .

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

1 Prices are subject to change.

2 Eligible orders are those that are shipped from merchants in China using our A+ logistics network to Wish’s top buyer countries. All non-eligible orders will continue to incur their own, separate shipping fees.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9e1699c-ffdd-43dd-a151-8628e96d5c18