Geneva, Switzerland – March 30, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that it will start providing its Security Services and Semiconductors to IoT device manufacturers adopting Matter Protocol, the leading standard for smart home devices from the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). WISeKey’s Root Certificate Authority (CA) has been approved by the CSA for Matter device attestation and becomes a Product Attestation Authority (PAA).

SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ”) (www.sealsq.com), WISeKey’s wholly owned subsidiary will enable companies to quickly and easily get access to Device Attestation Certificates (DACs). The service is provided by INeS, the managed “PKI as a Service” platform without the necessity to invest and to deploy any hardware infrastructure. Each manufacturer using the platform can manage the security lifecycle of certificates and devices in their own dedicated, cloud-based application. SEALSQ will also be offering its complete range of FIPS Certified Secure Elements with pre-provisioning of keys and DACs ready for authentication under Matter Protocol.

This strong value proposition will enable smart home device manufacturers to achieve faster time to market through cost effective and simplified design processes when designing Matter compliant smart home products.

“We are pleased that WISeKey will provide its expertise to deliver manufacturers with Matter device attestation,” said Chris LaPre, Head of Technology at the Connectivity Standards Alliance. “WISeKey is an expert at designing, governing and managing large PKI ecosystems to ensure DAC supporting millions of connected devices and will continue to work closely with the Alliance to shape the security in the IoT space.”

“The unique combination of SEALSQ’s on-chip or cloud-based provisioning services with the Matter Root-of-Trust PAA will help our customers save time and money in achieving Matter security compliance,” said Bernard Vian, General Manager of WISeKey Semiconductors.

The growing adoption of Matter standard for the smart home industry will greatly improve interoperability between devices and security-by-design in the smart home industry, creating a more efficient and safer experience for consumers. This is in full alignment with SEALSQ’s mission to contribute in building a safer connected world, as described on SEALSQ Device Attestation for Matter.

Matter participants may gain the following benefits by partnering with SEALSQ:

Accelerate time to market in achieving Matter compliance.

Save money by avoiding the costs of technology, maintenance, staffing and ongoing compliance.

Enjoy flexible deployment options, including on-premises, hosted or batch issuance.

Simplify management of device attestation certificates and product attestation intermediates through SEALSQ INeS CMS Platform for IoT.

Gain efficiencies using a scalable platform to sign and secure device updates.





Matter, an industry-led effort of the CSA, brings together the world's leading manufacturers and service providers to achieve secure, reliable and seamless use of smart home devices. Matter enables IP-based networking and communication across smart home devices, mobile applications and smart home ecosystems. Matter devices offer consumers assurances of secure use through a consortium-led standard for authenticating device identity that only allows Matter-certified devices to connect to the network. Device attestation process allows existing Matter devices to locally confirm new ones when recognized by the local network, and quickly remove non-compliant devices when needed.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ is a wholly owned subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

[email protected] WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.