Nordstrom Rack Sets Opening Date at The Terrace at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CBL Properties (

NYSE:CBL, Financial) and Nordstrom Inc. today announced that Nordstrom Rack will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, May 18, at The Terrace, an open-air center in Chattanooga, TN. The 24,000 square-foot store will be Nordstrom Rack’s third location in the state and the fourth Nordstrom concept in Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Nordstrom Rack at The Terrace at Hamilton Place,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “Nordstrom Rack is a perfect complement to the existing tenant mix at Hamilton Place and the surrounding campus. Nordstrom Rack’s quality brands and attractive pricing will further extend Hamilton Place’s trade area and add another significant draw to the property.”

Grand opening activities on May 18 will kick-off at 8 a.m. ET and include a DJ, gift card giveaway, and other activities until the doors open for shopping at 9 a.m. The celebration will continue throughout the weekend from noon until 4 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Nordstrom Rack is located at 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard next to Ulta Beauty, Academy Sports + Outdoors, DSW, and Old Navy.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 94 properties totaling 58.5 million square feet across 22 states, including 56 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

CBL_Prop

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230330005188r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005188/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.