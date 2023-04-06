CBL Properties ( NYSE:CBL, Financial) and Nordstrom Inc. today announced that Nordstrom Rack will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, May 18, at The Terrace, an open-air center in Chattanooga, TN. The 24,000 square-foot store will be Nordstrom Rack’s third location in the state and the fourth Nordstrom concept in Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Nordstrom Rack at The Terrace at Hamilton Place,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “Nordstrom Rack is a perfect complement to the existing tenant mix at Hamilton Place and the surrounding campus. Nordstrom Rack’s quality brands and attractive pricing will further extend Hamilton Place’s trade area and add another significant draw to the property.”

Grand opening activities on May 18 will kick-off at 8 a.m. ET and include a DJ, gift card giveaway, and other activities until the doors open for shopping at 9 a.m. The celebration will continue throughout the weekend from noon until 4 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Nordstrom Rack is located at 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard next to Ulta Beauty, Academy Sports + Outdoors, DSW, and Old Navy.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 94 properties totaling 58.5 million square feet across 22 states, including 56 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

