Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Clubhouse Amenities at its Bartram Ranch Community in St. Johns, Florida

March 30, 2023
Single-family luxury home community offers family-centered lifestyle with new amenities

ST. JOHNS, Fla., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the highly anticipated community clubhouse and resident amenities at Bartram Ranch, a picturesque neighborhood featuring luxury single-family homes within the St. Johns County School District in St. Johns, Florida.

Imbued with the region’s traditional, historic Florida ambiance, Bartram Ranch is distinguished by its oversized home sites and natural setting offering a variety of one- and two-story single-family homes featuring coastal, craftsman, and farmhouse architecture. Homes are priced from the mid-$500,000s.

The new community clubhouse, The Trailhouse, is now open, offering homeowners multiple indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, a community kitchen, a fitness center, a zero-depth entry pool, a practice sports field, and a children’s playground. The clubhouse features warm inviting décor and striking architectural design with soaring ceilings in the main lounge areas.


“Bartram Ranch offers a variety of home designs and a stunning community clubhouse in the highly desirable St. Johns County School District,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers. “Since this community first opened for sale, we’ve experienced incredible demand and interest. We invite prospective home buyers to tour our amazing new clubhouse that will serve as a gathering place for the community.”

Bartram Ranch offers easy accessibility to a myriad of shopping and dining options, Atlantic Ocean beaches, and downtown Jacksonville via 9B and I-95. This community is also a short drive to historic downtown St. Augustine.

Home buyers will also experience the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Jacksonville. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Bartram Ranch also offers quick move-in homes that allow buyers to purchase the new luxury home they want, even when the luxury of time is not available.

For more information on Bartram Ranch and other Toll Brothers communities in Florida, call 844-871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.


About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

CONTACT: Andrea Meck | Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169, [email protected]

