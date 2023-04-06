Endpoint, the digital title and settlement company on a mission to make the home closing process easy for all, today announced it has promoted Shawna Hernandez to chief operating officer, a newly created role. As COO, Hernandez will lead the teams implementing Endpoint’s digital closing solutions and guide the company’s strategy to optimize and scale its operations.

“Shawna has spent her career focused on improving the home closing experience, the final step in a consumer’s homeownership journey,” said Endpoint Chief Executive Officer Scott Martino. “Over the past three years, Shawna has been instrumental in Endpoint’s growth and progress toward delivering the first end-to-end digital closing platform. Her deep settlement industry expertise complements our digital transformation culture, helping us to unlock a home closing experience that combines best-in-class processes with people and technology in a meaningful way.”

Hernandez brings more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of the settlement industry, most recently as senior vice president of operations at Endpoint. Since joining Endpoint in 2020, she has overseen the development of the company’s proprietary closing software that automates many of the tasks associated with the settlement process. Hernandez also led Endpoint’s shift to a centralized operations team, giving the company the capability to service transactions for proptech companies and investors on a national scale.

“I’m honored to be named COO at Endpoint. We have such a talented and fantastic group of folks here at Endpoint, making it a joy to collaborate with great people and drive meaningful change in our industry,” said Hernandez. “I am thrilled about the opportunity and could not be more optimistic about the future.”

Prior to joining Endpoint, Hernandez was on the founding team of a tech-enabled title and settlement company. Earlier in her career, she held senior operations roles at prominent title companies in Washington and began her career as an escrow closer. Hernandez earned her bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly Humboldt and is a member of Chief, an exclusive network for female executives.

About Endpoint

Endpoint is a digital title and settlement company built from the ground up to make closing real estate transactions easy for all. Founded in 2018 with a diverse group of tech and real estate veterans, Endpoint develops technology that streamlines the closing process for real estate agents, buyers and sellers, and empowers proptech companies and investors looking to scale their closing operations. Through the combination of people, process and technology, Endpoint delivers a closing experience that is simple, secure and consistent at scale. Backed by First American Financial Corporation, Endpoint has secured $220 million in funding and has operations across the U.S. To learn more and explore open career opportunities, visit www.endpoint.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

