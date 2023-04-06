NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. ( CSII)’s sale to Abbott Laboratories for $20.00 per common share. If you are a Cardiovascular shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. ( TIG)’s sale to affiliates of Altaris, LLC for $6.15 in cash per share. If you are a Trean shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ( MPB)’s merger with Brunswick Bancorp. Brunswick shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.598 shares of Mid Penn common stock or $18.00 in cash for each common share of Brunswick they own, subject to proration to ensure that, in the aggregate, 50% of the transaction consideration will be paid in the form of Mid Penn common stock. If you are a Mid Penn shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Angion Biomedica Corp. ( ANGN)’s merger with Elicio Therapeutics. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Elicio shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Angion common stock and current Angion shareholders are expected to own approximately 34.5% of the newly combined company. If you are an Angion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

