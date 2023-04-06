Elevance Health Releases Advancing Health Together: Progress Report

In a new report issued by Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) the company highlights its continued efforts to advance health beyond healthcare by partnering with the nation’s care providers. The %3Ci%3EAdvancing+Health+Together%3A+Progress+Report%3C%2Fi%3E details how by working together to contract+for+outcomes, collaborate+for+success, and connect+for+health, Elevance Health and its care provider partners are measurably improving health access, outcomes, and affordability.

With 80% of a person's health driven by what happens outside the doctor's office,1 care providers are frequently confronted with significant challenges beyond their control. Every person’s health is impacted by a complex web of physical, behavioral, pharmacy, and social factors – and too often, care providers don’t have access to this information about their patients.

As a company whose affiliated health plans serve more than 47.5 million Americans, Elevance Health has robust data, expertise, and capabilities that can help care providers address “whole health” and work together to turn insights into actions. The Advancing Health Together report demonstrates how Elevance Health is doing this by partnering with care providers through payment design, clinical programs, integration of non-traditional care, and more.

“As our report demonstrates, measurable progress in improving whole health is possible when payers and care providers come together as true partners,” said Bryony Winn, President, Health Solutions, Elevance Health. “I’m immensely proud of what we have accomplished together to date, but there is a long way to go. At Elevance Health, we are fully committed to being an active partner with care providers to drive even better results going forward.”

Elevance Health’s size and scale makes the company uniquely qualified to create collaborative partnerships:

  • 1.7 million+ care provider relationships nationwide
  • 47 million+ total medical membership
  • 11.6% of U.S. births covered by a health plan affiliate
  • 119 million people served

Elevance Health remains dedicated to partnering with care providers across the health delivery system, helping their patients, our consumers, achieve whole health. To learn more, visit advancinghealth.elevancehealth.com.

1 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Community Health and Economic Prosperity: The Problem, the Causes, the Opportunities, and the Solutions—At a Glance (January 2021): hhs.gov/sites/default/files/chep-sgr-at-a-glance.pdf.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve approximately 119 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

