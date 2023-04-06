PPG recognized on Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023 list

PPG (NYSE PPG) today announced that it has been recognized by Newsweek magazine in its 2023 list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. The list ranks the top 600 U.S. companies with at least 1,000 employees. The results are based on a survey of more than 37,000 women on topics including compensation and benefits, work-life balance and proactive management of a diverse workforce.

“At PPG, we take pride in our workplace and the performance of our employees around the world. More than 4,300 women work in our offices, stores, plants and distribution centers across the U.S., and we’re grateful for their contributions each and every day,” said Kevin Walling, PPG chief human resources officer. “This year we celebrate 140 years of protecting and beautifying the world, and this recognition underscores our commitment and our progress in making PPG more diverse, inclusive and a great place to work for all employees.”

As part of its 2025 diversity, equity and inclusion commitments, PPG has set a goal to achieve 34%-36% representation for female professionals globally. As of January 2023, that figure is 31% and the company is on track to achieve the 2025 target.

PPG’s global Women’s Leadership Network has more than 5,100 members across 53 countries. The network focuses on advocacy and influencing change, as well as attracting, retaining, and advancing women by creating connections for them to discuss vulnerable and difficult topics.

PPG has a longstanding history of honors and recognition for excellence in the workplace, including most recently:

  • Fortune: World’s Most Admired Companies
  • Newsweek: America’s Most Responsible Companies
  • Forbes: America’s Best Employers for Women
  • Disability Equality Index: Perfect score of 100
  • Forbes: America’s Best Large Employers
  • Forbes: America’s Best Employers for Veterans
  • Just Capital: America’s Most Just Companies
  • Newsweek: Americas Greatest Workplaces for Diversity
  • Foundry’s Computerworld: Best Places to Work in IT

According to Newsweek, the America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023 survey collected more than 224,000 reviews of companies across all industry sectors. The evaluation and scoring were based on the following factors: company familiarity, target group weighting (women in leadership positions or single mothers), driver category evaluation, desk research and media monitoring.

PPG has more than 16,000 employees in the U.S. It manufactures and sells paints and coatings for the aerospace, residential and commercial buildings, transportation, and electronic industries, among others. Well-known consumer brands include PPG PAINTS®, GLIDDEN® paint by PPG, and LIQUID NAILS® adhesive by PPG.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

PPG Paints is a trademark and the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Glidden and Liquid Nails are registered trademarks of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

