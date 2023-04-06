Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced the launch of the Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl, a protein-packed all-grains bowl now available for in-store and online ordering across all locations for a limited time only. The new item marks the latest iteration of sweetgreen’s menu innovation strategy, as the brand evolves beyond salads to introduce a bowl without any greens, joining its stacked menu of rotating seasonal entrees and fan-favorite signature salads.

Recently, sweetgreen has introduced a variety of heartier menu items, such as grain-based plates, to cater to the growing demand for more options outside of salads and warm bowls. Internal learnings from consumers show that sweetgreen patrons prefer chicken as their choice of protein by 70%. This data weighed heavily on inspiring the new Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl.

“Our customers’ feedback plays a major role in the new menu items we introduce, and the Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl is our answer to heartier meal options that can be enjoyed any time of the day,” said Nicolas Jammet, sweetgreen Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer. “Inspired by bold chipotle spices, this protein-heavy option balances a brand new flavor profile for sweetgreen, with whole grains and better-for-you ingredients that our customers love.”

Named for its thoughtfully-sourced chipotle powder that provides the perfect slightly spicy, smokey bite—the Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl offers a healthy serving of blackened chicken dressed in a new Roasted Chipotle Salsa, made with ingredients like roasted tomatoes, jalapenos, red onion and garlic. The bowl’s base, a double scoop of wild rice, is also met with a brand new ingredient - lime cilantro black beans - an extra dose of protein to balance out the umami flavors. In lieu of lettuce, the beans, served warm, are joined by sliced tomatoes and cabbage to make for a hearty burrito bowl that’s not to be confused with a salad.

To welcome the new menu item and in honor of National Burrito Day on April 6, sweetgreen is offering a promotion for customers to get 50% off its new Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl for one day only. Customers can redeem the promotional offer on qualifying pickup, native delivery and Outpost orders by using the code “SGBURRITOBOWL” on the sweetgreen app (iOS or Android) or on order.sweetgreen.com. The offer is available nationwide, limited to the first 20,000 customers. For more information and T&C’s, visit bit.ly/sg-terms.

The Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl is part of sweetgreen’s spring menu change which introduces a lineup of other bowls, sides and drinks:

The Hummus Crunch Salad, featuring bright and refreshing Mediterranean flavors, joins the official menu lineup with creamy hummus from Washington, DC-based Little+Sesame and briny olives. Customers can also get a taste of these flavors with the new Hummus + Focaccia side dish. Both hummus and olives are available for guests to add to signature dishes or custom orders.

Fresh lemony asparagus takes center stage in the Spring Asparagus Salad, with roasted chicken, arugula, chopped romaine, cucumbers, cabbage, basil, Za'atar breadcrumbs, and Green Goddess Ranch dressing, and the Asparagus + Roasted Salsa Bowl, which boasts warm wild rice, blackened chicken, spicy broccoli, carrots, black lentils, fresh basil, sunflower seeds, and new Roasted Chipotle Salsa dressing. Both are available exclusively to order via the sweetgreen app or website for a limited time.

Available to order exclusively online at sweetgreen's New York Metro area restaurants, The Bowery Bowl features flavorful pesticide-free Spring Mix, locally sourced from Bowery's vertical farm.

features flavorful pesticide-free Spring Mix, locally sourced from Bowery%27s vertical farm. The Spinach Florentine Bowl is inspired by the familiar flavors of the popular breakfast dish, with spinach, warm quinoa, tomatoes, red onion, mushrooms, egg, goat cheese, Za’atar breadcrumbs, and pesto vinaigrette.

Sweetgreen is also expanding its beverage and dessert selections through partnerships with OLIPOP and Hu. Starting today, customers across the country can order OLIPOP’s popular Lemon Lime and Vintage Cola, as well as Hu’s Salty Dark Chocolate Bars and Cashews + Vanilla Bean Hunks to round out their meals.

Sweetgreen’s early spring menu will be available through June 12. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

About sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

