James Backhouse joins Argentum 47 to provide leadership for the company's sales and growth strategies

WINDSOR, BERKSHIRE, United Kingdom, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Argentum 47, Inc. (www.argq.io) (OTC PINK: ARGQ), a leading provider of comprehensive artificial intelligence enhanced digital marketing services, today announced the appointment Mr. James Backhouse to the newly created position of Chief Sales Officer. Mr. Backhouse brings over 8 years’ experience developing and implementing sales and corporate growth strategies for emerging companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome James Backhouse as Argentum’s first Chief Sales Officer. We are confident that Mr. Backhouse's expertise in sales and corporate finance will significantly strengthen the management team and contribute to Argentum’s growth in the years to come,” stated Robert Stephenson, Chairman and CEO of Argentum 47. “Mr. Backhouse’s wealth of experience lends itself not only to spearheading our overall sales efforts, but will also provide leadership in corporate planning, expansion and addressing our capital markets needs as we continue to execute on our mission of becoming a premiere provider of digital marketing solutions, globally.”

Before joining Argentum as Chief Sales Officer, Mr. James Backhouse brought with him an extensive professional background in various industries. He served as the CEO at LLB Management Consultants Ltd. for two years, focusing on high-net-worth clientele and business development. Prior to that, James spent over seven years at Liberty Williams Ltd, where he held positions as an Accountant and Business Development Manager, contributing to that company's growth through networking, account management, and brand equity improvement.

"I am honored to join the talented team at Argentum 47 and to be a part of the company's exciting journey," said Backhouse, the new CSO of Argentum 47. "Argentum presents an exciting opportunity to serve both B2B and B2C clients more productively and efficiently by utilizing artificial intelligence to achieve their lead generation and marketing goals. I look forward to leading the company's sales strategies and contributing to fulfilling Argentum’s growth potential for years to come."

About Argentum 47
Argentum 47 Inc., (OTC PINK: ARGQ), is a diversified holding company located in Nevada, United States with market positions in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. The Company is engaged in three primary business industries: Technology, Web Based Services, and Marketing Solutions. Its technology offering includes its proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) solutions and automation. Its web-based services include data management, storage and blockchain. Its Marketing Solutions include advanced B2B and B2C lead generation marketing solutions. The Company's principal activity is utilizing disruptive marketing solutions with proprietary AI and automation technologies to support customers in their marketing journeys.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the Company’s industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Disclosure and other disclosure documents uploaded to OTC Markets for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

IR Contact Details:
PCG Advisory
150 East 58th Street 16th Floor
New York, NY 10155 U.S.
Telephone U.S: (646) 863-6341
Website: www.pcgadvisory.com
Email: [email protected]

Company Contact Details:
Mr. Daniel Triana (CMO)
27 Sheet Street, Windsor, Berkshire,
SL4 1BN United Kingdom
Telephone U.S.: (833) 568-8228 Telephone U.K.: +(44) 121 615 4720
Website: www.argq.io
Email: [email protected]

