Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today shared that its %3Ci%3EO%3C%2Fi%3E+Organics+brand is celebrating its growth and evolution with vibrant new packaging designed to stand out, taking a fresh and unexpected approach to marketing an organic brand. To kick off this bright and vibrant redesign, the private label brand is designating April as Organic+Breakfast+Month and encouraging customers to share their favorite breakfast routine on social media using #WakeUpOrganic as O Organicsaims to become the go-to brand for Gen Z and young millennials.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005139/en/

Albertsons Companies is celebrating the evolution of its O Organics brand with vibrant new packaging, taking a fresh approach to marketing an organic brand. Photo Courtesy: Albertsons Companies

“Many of our customers have embraced an organic lifestyle and consider it to be a meaningful part of their personal values,” said Brandon Brown, SVP of Own Brands at Albertsons Cos. “As the brand has grown with the ever-evolving needs of our customers, we felt its visual identity should, too. We modernized the O Organics design while preserving our bright, multicolored logo and the easily identifiable ‘O.’ O Organics will continue to maintain its fun, yet familiar, aesthetic accentuated by vibrant, clean and modern elements reflecting the fresh, bold impact O Organics has made on the organic industry.”

O Organics was created in 2005 to meet the growing demand for high-quality, great-tasting organic products that consumers could trust. The brand launched with 150 USDA Certified Organic products, spanning bakery, beverages, canned and frozen food, cereal, dairy and snack items. To be labeled USDA Certified Organic, the products must meet strict federal government standards for organic farming, processing and handling.

In 2018, O Organics became a %241+billion+brand with over 1,000 products, making the proprietary store label one of the nation’s largest brands of USDA Certified Organic products. Today, O Organics is the leading organic brand sold at Albertsons Cos. banners, boasting more than 1,500 products in its assortment from organic fresh+fruits+and+vegetables to organic dairy and meats, organic cage-free certified eggs, organic snacks, organic baby food and more.

O Organics is committed to delicious, USDA certified, affordably priced organic foods that support well-being for all. All products or ingredients were produced through approved practices that help conserve biodiversity, promote ecological balance and protect natural resources. These standards ensure that at least 95% of the ingredients in all O Organics product are produced without the use of most synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, antibiotics, added growth hormones or GMO’s -- providing assurance that customers can trust and feel good about what they’re buying.

“We believe every customer should have access to affordable, organic options that support healthy lifestyles and diverse shopping preferences,” said Jennifer Saenz, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Albertsons Cos. “Over the years, we have made organic foods more accessible by expanding O Organics to every aisle across our stores, making it possible for health and budget-conscious families to incorporate organic food into every meal.”

To learn more about the vast product selection available under the O Organics brand, visit albertsons.com%2Foorganics. To view downloadable product images, please click+here.

O Organics is part of the Own Brands portfolio, which includes trusted household names such as Lucerne®, Open Nature®, Signature SELECT®, Primo Taglio®, debi lilly design™, waterfront BISTRO®, Soleil® and Value Corner®. Shoppers can find Own Brands products exclusively at Albertsons Cos. stores, and they all come with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee – love it or it’s on us! Learn more by visiting albertsons.com%2Fourbrands.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 3, 2022, the Company operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005139/en/