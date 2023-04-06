NASCAR expands use of ServiceNow in mission to become the most technologically advanced sports entertainment company

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced that NASCAR will expand its use of ServiceNow in its mission to become the most technologically advanced sports entertainment company. NASCAR will implement ServiceNow employee+workflows and low-code+solutions to transform its employee experience and keep employees productive, engaged, and informed regardless of where they are working.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005201/en/

Co-Branding_Nascar_RGB_oneline_fullcolor_1200x628.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Leveraging ServiceNow Employee+Center to convert legacy manual processes for employee service requests from HR, IT, and other departments into simple, digital workflows, the expansion with ServiceNow will even further modernize NASCAR’s employee experience and streamline processes, freeing up employees’ time to serve fans. App+Engine, ServiceNow’s low-code solution, will allow non-technical NASCAR employees to create consumer-grade apps that help solve challenges unique to their goals and industry.

"With ServiceNow’s Employee Workflows we’re helping NASCAR unlock employee productivity and potential at scale," said Gretchen Alarcon, ServiceNow senior vice president and general manager, employee workflows. "We're delivering personalized service, support, and communications to NASCAR employees so they can focus on delivering incredible experiences to fans. Together, ServiceNow and NASCAR aim to set a new standard for sports organizations and redefining the employee experience.”

The flexibility and extensibility of the Now Platform allows organizations like NASCAR to quickly implement immediate solutions, as well as plan for future enhancements. NASCAR’s vision includes using ServiceNow to replicate the employee model for physical raceway operations, and creating a more digital, seamless experience for fans when attending NASCAR events.

“ServiceNow has quickly become the center of NASCAR’S digital employee universe,” said Craig Neeb, executive vice president and chief development officer at NASCAR. “We’re equipping our employees with the tools to enable their daily functions and deepening our engagement with them, allowing us to focus on the key priority, our fans and racing. While we are starting with our employee base, we look forward to taking advantage of other ServiceNow innovations to streamline the thousands of behind-the-scenes processes that make up the racing experience.”

NASCAR will be implementing ServiceNow Employee Center and App Engine in the May 2023 timeframe to begin consolidating and streamlining their various processes around race day production to help save time and resources. Additionally, NASCAR plans to launch an enterprise-wide citizen developer program to develop, govern, and deploy applications, empowering their employees to build the tools they need to be successful and productive.

With this announcement, ServiceNow also joins the NASCAR+Technology+Partner+Platform, which connects tech leaders from around the globe in a collaborative and fast-paced environment and serves as an incubator for new ideas, case studies, relationships, and efficiencies.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230330005201r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005201/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.