LINCOLN, Neb., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health, the leading partner in building Human Understanding® through personalized healthcare solutions and data-driven insights, today launched a new digital solution to address burnout and boost morale among frontline care teams.

Compliment Sharing makes it easy for organizations to identify and easily convey positive patient feedback to recognize frontline teams in real-time, at scale.

“We owe every frontline medical worker a debt of gratitude for their courageous service in recent years,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “It’s time to address burnout among our healthcare heroes with meaningful praise directly from those they care for, to ensure healthcare systems can function at their highest levels. Compliment Sharing is a game-changer when it comes to recognizing frontline medical staff for their remarkable efforts.”

Compliment Sharing uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to automatically pull positive comments and match them with patient encounters. Comments that fit given criteria are displayed in an intuitive “send to” interface, which allows back-end users—including patient-experience departments, practice managers, and customer-service teams—to easily share positive feedback with just a few clicks. The system allows users to select and send multiple comments in a single, customizable email.

“It’s clear that authentic recognition can decrease burnout and boost morale,” said Hrdy. “Compliment Sharing is designed to make the process of recognizing care teams quicker and easier than ever before, to ensure frontline staff are being thanked in a meaningful, specific, and timely way.”

Most NRC Health Experience and Workforce partners can opt-in to utilize Compliment Sharing as part of their existing NRC Health relationship.

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health ( NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems.

NRC Health is ranked #1 for Patient Experience Improvement in the 2023 Best in KLAS report.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.nrchealth.com.

Press Contact:
NRC Health Marketing
[email protected]

