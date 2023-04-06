CBRE Group, Inc. ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial) today announced that it has been named to Fortune’s America’s 2023 Most Innovative Companies roster, which recognizes U.S. companies “at the forefront of innovation.”

Only 2% of the companies evaluated are deemed “most innovative” and CBRE is the only commercial real estate services company to receive this recognition.

“This recognition from Fortune attests to how deeply an entrepreneurial spirit and creativity permeate our organization,” said Vikram Kohli, chief executive officer, CBRE platform. “Clients come to CBRE for outcomes that are difficult for them to replicate elsewhere. This results from our people working across skill sets, geographies and business lines – and supported by leading data and technology – to drive innovative and highly effective solutions.”

Fortune and its research partner Statista score companies on three dimensions: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. Product innovation evaluates a company’s products and services, covering aspects such as design, usability and uniqueness, while process innovation looks at a company’s processes, from sourcing and production to marketing, sales and support. Innovation culture primarily reflects the company’s success at promoting creativity and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Drawing from a universe of some 15,000 companies, Fortune evaluated U.S. companies on a 100-point scale to determine the Most Innovative Companies. Scores for innovation culture and process innovation (internal component) were partly based on a survey of more than 25,000 people. Smaller panels of 2,500 experts were key determinants scores for product innovation and process innovation (external component).

